Nokia to build optical transport network for Energie AG, Austria

New high-speed optical network will backhaul traffic from FTTH regional nodes to two central sites in Upper Austria





1 Sept, 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Austrian utility and infrastructure company, Energie AG Oberösterreich, to build an optical transport network across 18 sites in Upper Austria. Energie AG will use the network to backhaul traffic from Fiber to the Home (FTTH) nodes in regional sites to two central sites. Deployment is already underway.

Energie AG Oberösterreich is a regional energy supply and infrastructure company. The Group, with its subsidiaries and holdings, is active in the energy sectors, i.e. electricity, natural gas and heat, as well as in the waste disposal and water sectors. A subsidiary of Energie AG, Energie AG Telekom GmbH is currently operating a fiber optic network which is spanning more than 7,000 kilometers. Currently, Energie AG’s fiber optic access network creates up to 6.4 Terabits per second of aggregated traffic for the optical transport network to carry. The capacity of the new transport network can be scaled to 10s of Tbs, providing Energie AG with plenty of room for growing demand and customer base.

Patrick Langelaan, vice president Nokia Enterprise CBT Europe South, said: “It has become very clear over the past two years that the scaling of fiber-based connectivity virtually everywhere is a key economic factor for any country. Local and regional communications service providers can play an important role in providing this ultra-fast connectivity. We are excited to support Energie AG on its journey to connect Upper Austria with high-speed fiber access.”

Werner Steinecker, CEO Energie AG Oberösterreich, said: “By investing in an optical transport network spanning 7000 km across Upper Austria we hope to vastly improve our customers’ experience with high-speed fiber access. The Nokia fiber optics solution is proven worldwide and technically solid, and will give us the opportunity to grow even further by scaling to our needs as we continue to broaden our customer base.”

Nokia’s broad portfolio of optical networking hardware and software will be used for the upgrade. This includes the Nokia 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) platform, powered by its Photonic Service Engine (PSE) coherent technology, and the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) software automation suite.

