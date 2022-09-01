Ensurge Ships Microbattery Unit Cell Samples to First Strategic Partner

Takes initial step towards potential engagements focused

on its microbattery technology in both current and new applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., September 1, 2022 - Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), a leading provider of solid-state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables, hearables and IoT devices, today announced it shipped its first rechargeable solid-state lithium microbattery unit cell samples to one of several potential strategic partners with whom the company is in discussions. Ensurge announced last week it had signed an agreement to ship samples this week to one of the potential strategic partners as an initial step in the two companies’ engagement, which it has now fulfilled.

"This significant milestone and achievement begins the next phase of commercializing our solid state Lithium microbattery technology as we redefine and reshape the products and applications requiring mAh capacity batteries,” said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the Ensurge team and thank them for their hard work, persistence and perseverance over the last two years.”

Ensurge is in active discussions with three other potential strategic partners and a pipeline of several more. The companies have expressed interest in the differentiated core cell performance benefits of Ensurge’s solid state microbattery and how they can combine these benefits with their own advanced technology to create unique batteries and solutions for next generation connected devices. The Ensurge microbattery core unit cell benefits include higher energy density, faster charging, high pulse discharge and greater flexibility than alternative technologies.

Ensurge’s potential strategic partners are technology companies with a breadth of products and technologies in electronic devices, semiconductors, and batteries. Ensurge expects to explore a range of possible strategic options with the partners including but not limited to licensing of the Ensurge technology, joint development efforts, and equity investment.

Ensurge is accelerating production of additional unit cell samples that it can provide to additional strategic customers as well as current customers who have ordered packaged microbatteries.

For more information about Ensurge's microbattery technology visit the company's website at www.ensurge.com .

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

