Changes in the supervisory boards of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary and joint venture

English Estonian

With the decision of general meeting of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary TS Shipping OÜ the former member of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam Ahti Kuningas was recalled from the supervisory board of the subsidiary, and Rene Pärt was appointed as a new member of the supervisory board for a term of 3 years effective from 1 September 2022. The supervisory board of TS Shipping has three members, in addition to Rene Pärt the members are Valdo Kalm and Andrus Ait.



Rene Pärt is the head of business development at Tallinna Sadam, the goal of Rene's work is to expand the business opportunities of Tallinna Sadam Group, to initiate and manage new business projects and to lead the strategy. He is also a leader in activities related to innovation and the introduction of new technologies in Tallinna Sadam Group. Rene Pärt is also a member of supervisory board of OÜ TS Laevad, another subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam. Rene Pärt owns 3000 shares of Tallinna Sadam.

In addition to the above, Ahti Kuningas was recalled from the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam joint venture AS Green Marine and Margus Vihman, member of the management board / chief commercial officer was appointed as a new member, with the term of 3 years effective from 1 September 2022.

Margus Vihman has been the CCO / member of the management board of Tallinna Sadam since 2016. He is responsible for the company’s commercial activities, i.e. customer relations and sales, he is not a member in any other supervisory boards of Tallinna Sadam Group companies. Margus Vihman owns 15 486 shares of Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



