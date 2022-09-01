Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 31st August 2022 (for settlement 2 September 2022).

Number of Shares: 640,000 (six hundred and forty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.36% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.27 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

1 September 2022