Alation Named Market Leader in BARC Score Data Intelligence Platforms Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc ., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named a Market Leader in the inaugural BARC Score Data Intelligence Platforms report , recognizing the company’s convincing market execution and strong year-over-year global growth trajectory. The report underscores Alation’s demonstrated ability to help enterprises create a data culture where anyone can find, understand, and trust data.



The BARC Score Data Intelligence Platforms report evaluates the most important international vendors of modern data intelligence platforms based on an extensive criteria catalog and customer evaluations. As a pioneer in categories including Metadata Management , Data Governance , and Data Cataloging , Alation is now a forerunner in Data Intelligence , a category that combines a range of different data components in a broader market space. Similar to how data fabric helps stitch together an organization’s business data landscape, BARC defines Agile Data Intelligence as the corresponding fabric for metadata.

The report assesses vendors via comprehensive scores based on a detailed set of criteria, including the product’s global reach, the company’s total revenue, the product’s functionality as an independent data catalog, and data governance capabilities. As reported in the BARC Data Intelligence Platforms report, Alation:

Has experienced a strong year-over-year global growth trajectory, particularly in EMEA and APAC, where the company is expected to continue expanding its partner network.

Delivers a strong product strategy and roadmap, evidenced by the launch of Alation Cloud Service for Snowflake, a new offering that enables organizations of all sizes to catalog and govern data on Snowflake’s platform.

Demonstrates a clear ability to share crowd-sourced wisdom, driving greater confidence in analytics and AI/ML by connecting every individual to governed, high-quality data and each other.

Provides support for behavioral metadata, which offers an additional valuable resource on how metadata is handled across an organization.

“A data intelligence platform lays the foundation for organizations creating a data culture, and empowering anyone in the business to find, understand, and trust data,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder at Alation. “We’re proud to be recognized as a market leader by the BARC Score Data Intelligence Platforms report. Alation helps more than 400 enterprises get the most value from their data, and that’s why we are consistently recognized by top industry analyst firms. As Alation continues to expand globally, we’re excited to support organizations as they overcome their data challenges and drive widespread engagement and adoption of trusted data.”

“Organizations are understanding the significant value and benefits that data intelligence platforms provide,” said Timm Grosser , Senior Analyst Data and Analytics at BARC. “Upon analyzing the market, Alation was selected as a clear leader in the Data Intelligence Platforms report for their demonstrated ability to help customers accelerate data governance , organize business-valuable data, and choose from the data that meets their needs. Alation has refined and mastered catalog capabilities while expanding to support data collaboration, data governance, and automation offerings, catalyzing the shift toward a data-driven approach to business.”

BARC describes data intelligence as “a smart and automated approach to extract, collect, and connect expert knowledge to get business value,” of which Alation expertly executes through the marriage of data intelligence and human brilliance. The report explicitly addresses data intelligence platforms, covering three main areas of focus: smart and automated extraction, collection and cross-linking of siloed, disparate metadata sources; smart support of human and machine-driven metadata curation and crowdsourcing; and smart and flexible metadata analysis to provide augmented and automated support for the needs of diverse user roles.

This report follows Alation recently being named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, and Data Governance in Q3 2022 for the third consecutive year; recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment for the second successive year; named a top vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Data Catalog Market Study for the sixth consecutive year; and recognized as Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, for the second consecutive year.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times and is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit www.alation.com/why-alation .

About BARC

BARC (Business Application Research Center) is one of Europe’s leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, enterprise content management (ECM) and customer relationship management (CRM). The company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the Chair of Business Administration and Information Systems at the Julius-Maximilians-University in Würzburg. Today, BARC combines empirical and theoretical research, technical expertise and practical experience, including a constant exchange with all market participants.