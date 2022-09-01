Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022: Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Therapy Present High-Potential Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022: By Treatment, By Treatment, By Site, By Application, By End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The market is expected to reach $7.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Europe was the largest region in regenerative medicine for cartilage market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing incidence of osteoarthritis across the globe will drive the market for regenerative medicine for cartilage. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disorder that mostly attacks the articular cartilage. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2019, degenerative joint disease disorders such as osteoarthritis will impact at least 130 million individuals around the globe by 2050. Some of the most commonly used treatments for osteoarthritis are autologous chondrocyte implantation and scaffold implants. Thus, the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the demand for the market for regenerative medicine for cartilage.



The high cost of regenerative medicine therapies is one of the major factors limiting the growth of the market for regenerative medicine for cartilage. The average cost for knee replacement is around $4,500 to $8,400, while the average cost of cartilage repair procedures is around $18,000, depending on the country where the procedure is being performed. Such high prices discourage individuals to resort to cartilage repair therapies, and in turn, result in a lower preference for these procedures.



Tissue engineering and stem cell therapy are emerging trends in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market. The growth of tissue engineering technology has given hope for the regeneration of cartilage. Stem cell therapy is gaining attention with its advantages over traditional orthopedic treatments. Stem cell therapy helps to reduce knee pain and improves knee cartilage regeneration and repair. For instance, growth factors in the form of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy are injected to promote tissue regeneration effectively. Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Treatment Modality: Cell-Based; Non-Cell-Based

2) By Treatment Type: Palliative; Intrinsic Repair Stimulus; Others

3) By Site: Knee Cartilage Repair; Ribs; Others

4) By Application: Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration; Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration; Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

5) By End-Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Hospitals & Clinics; Surgical Centers; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Characteristics



3. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage



5. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Size And Growth



6. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Segmentation

7. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market

9. China Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



10. India Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



11. Japan Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



12. Australia Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



13. Indonesia Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



14. South Korea Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



15. Western Europe Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



16. UK Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



17. Germany Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



18. France Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



19. Eastern Europe Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



20. Russia Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



21. North America Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



22. USA Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



23. South America Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



24. Brazil Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



25. Middle East Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



26. Africa Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



27. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market



29. Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings inc.

Vericel Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc.

Arthrex inc.

CONMED Corporation

Collagen Solutions plc.

BioTissue Technologies

CellGenix

Osiris Therapeutics inc.

DePuy Synthes

