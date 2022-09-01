Dental Restorative Supplies Global Market Report 2022: Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

The growing burden of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world, specifically in developing economies, rapid growth of elderly population with various dental issues, increasing awareness about dental hygiene and dental treatments, increasing cases of accidents involving damage to teeth, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving demand for dental restorations, and fueling sales of dental restorative supplies used in such treatments.

Another opportunity for dental restorative supplies market emerges from the cosmetic dentistry market. Driven by the increasing emphasis of individuals on physical appearance and aesthetics and the consequent increase in cosmetic dental treatments, the demand for dental restorative supplies is forecast to witness growth in the coming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $500.9 Million by 2026

The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period.

Biomaterials Segment to Reach $902.8 Million by 2026

Dental biomaterials refer to biocompatible synthetic and natural tissue material, which are used in restoring fractured or damaged tissues in the teeth. Growth in the global dental biomaterials market will be propelled by the growing numbers of oral diseases necessitating dental restorations and rapid advancements in the biomaterials space. In the global Biomaterials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.



Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products

Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor

Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum

Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Select End-Uses

UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams

Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials

Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations

Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials

Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures

Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations

Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time

Advancements in Composite Materials

Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry

Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material

Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications

Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth

Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination

Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations

All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor

Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials

Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry

Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern

Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?

Innovations in Restorative Materials

