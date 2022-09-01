Membrane Bioreactors Global Market Report 2022: Analyses of the Global Market Trends & Forecasts for Future Growth

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the membrane bioreactors market, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of the market forces relevant to membrane bioreactors and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of membrane bioreactor, and growth forecasts through 2026 are provided. Estimates on sales values are based on the prices in the supply chain at which the membrane bioreactors were procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of membrane bioreactors. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress of economies across the world for some time. But the world's economies are gradually reviving and have started ramping back up. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and the membrane bioreactors market was also indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

Report Includes

An up-to-date review of the global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for membrane bioreactors, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by microbial process type, configuration, membrane type, application, and geographic region

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for membrane bioreactors and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and market value analysis for China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, and the filtration industry structure

Review of patent grants for innovations relate to membrane bioreactor industry across each major category

Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for membrane bioreactor

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Background

Chapter 4 Filtration Overview

Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Conventional Wastewater Treatment Processes

Wastewater Recycling Technologies

Recycling Based on Conventional Wastewater Treatment

Membrane Filtration

Chemical Treatments

Demineralization

Disinfection

Other Advanced Treatment Techniques Applicable to Direct Potable Reuse

Chapter 5 Market Trends and Development

Technology Development

Performance

Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Capital and Operating Costs

Recent Developments

Trend Toward Larger Mbrs

Water Reclamation and Reuse

Water Reuse in the U.S.

Water Reuse in Other Countries

U.S. Regulations

Federal Assistance for Wastewater Plant Construction

International Regulations

Eu Regulations

Regulations in Other World Regions

Impact of Covid-19

Introduction

Impact on Price

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Chapter 6 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Microbial Process

Aerobic

Anaerobic

Comparison Between Aerobic and Anaerobic

Chapter 7 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Type of Membrane

Materials, Manufacturing Methods, Modules

Flux

Fouling

Selecting Membranes for MBRs

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Other Tubular

Chapter 8 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Configuration

Submerged

External

Advantages and Disadvantages of Submerged and External Configurations

Chapter 9 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Application

Municipal

Domestic Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater

Wastewater Components

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Other Applications

Landfill Leachate

In-Building Water Recycling

Shipboard Wastewater

Agricultural Wastewater

Chapter 10 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Region

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

Conglomerates

Water/Wastewater Treatment Companies

Specialized Providers

Strategies for Remaining Competitive

Chapter 12 Patent Review

Methodology

Patents by Country

Patents by Year

Patents by Organization

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms



Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Econity

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Koch Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Pentair

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Toray Industries Inc

