Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Space Missions and Exploratory Activities & Rising Demand for Communication Satellites Propelling Sector

The global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radiation-hardened electronics refer to various electronic components, packages and products that are primarily used for high-altitude applications. The materials used for the manufacturing of such components include silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and hydrogenated amorphous silicon.

These components are resistant to the damage caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, and gamma and neutron radiation emitted by nuclear reactors. They are widely employed in satellites, aircraft and nuclear power plants in the form of switching regulators, microprocessors and power supply devices. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, space, military and defense.



The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of space missions and exploratory activities. In line with this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Radiation-hardened electronics is crucial for protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiations in outer space.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing power management devices is creating a positive impact on the market. These electronics are also used to manufacture diodes, transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) for various defense and military applications.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of highly reliable integrated circuits and improvements in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radiation-hardened electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, technique, component type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

Breakup by Material Type:

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

Breakup by Component Type:

Power Management

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Logic

Memory

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Others

Breakup by Application:

Space Satellites

Commercial Satellites

Military

Aerospace and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

