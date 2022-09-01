Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, 1 September 2022

AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 50 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 14.64 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård holds 19 900 shares by his own, 750 000 shares through AS Torinitamar and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.

See further details in the attached form.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

