High Content Screening Market to hit US$ 2.52 billion by 2030, Says Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global high content screening market is expected to clock US$ 2.52 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Owing to increasing drug discovery research, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets government initiatives, and rapidly evolving R&D infrastructure. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “High Content Screening Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Driver

The global high content screening market is anticipated to expand as a result of rising government and non-government organisation spending in biological research and medication discovery to find compounds including peptides, small molecules, and RNAi. Government agencies all around the world are making significant investments in drug research, which is also driving the demand for sophisticated, high content screening systems. The expanding practise of cell secondary screening in the recent years is also anticipated to fuel expansion over the forecast period. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are putting a greater emphasis on critical illness risk assessment when it comes to the development of new drugs. Therefore, it is anticipated that the demand for high content screening technologies would be driven by the development of solutions that offer great sensitivity in detecting issues as serious as hepatoxicity.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on product, the global high content screening market has been segmented into:

Consumables

Microplates

Instruments

Software

Service

The segment for instruments, which currently holds the greatest market share, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The significant market share of this segment is related to developments in automation and instrumentation technologies as well as the high cost of HCS equipment. In accordance with the enhanced software platform, businesses are creating automated solutions such as instruments with superior visualisation capability. These innovations are accelerating market expansion. However, the cost effectiveness is enhanced by the use of features like LED light engines, which minimizes intensity changes and obviate the need to switch to external lighting sources. Among other innovations, the introduction of filter sets, auto-focus methods, and efficient lighting sources considerably aided the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

North America is anticipated to be the leading regional market for high content screening throughout the projection period due to product developments by manufacturers that have the potential to study live cells, their imaging, and further identify and validate drug targets. The United States is anticipated to be the main market in North America due to a technological advancement. Additionally, the high content screening helps in the analysis of RNA mutations and modifications, as well as toxicity research, which enhances drug development and effectiveness. As manufacturers conduct various R&D operations to enhance cell analyzers and flow cytometers in the high content screening market, Japan, and China are anticipated to experience considerable growth. China is anticipated to have considerable expansion during the forecast period, as numerous research and development projects are carried out by manufacturers to enhance cell analysers and flow cytometers in the high content screening market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

With the growing need for high content screening in the global industry, market participants in this sector can expect to benefit from lucrative growth prospects in the future.

Some of the prominent players in the global high content screening market include:

PerkinElmer Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson Company

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Cell Signaling Technolog

Thorlabs, Inc

Genedata AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologie

Among others

Many companies are putting an emphasis on organic growth initiatives, including new launches, product approvals, and others like patents and events. Acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations were examples of inorganic growth tactics that were observed in the market. These actions have made it possible for market participants to grow their consumer bases and operations. For instance, in September 2019, Siemens Healthineers expanded its market presence in the Indian market by opening a new medical imaging manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India.

