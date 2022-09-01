Global T-shirts Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players CustomInk, Vistaprint, Nike, Adidas & Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-shirts Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lockdown restrictions and rising work-from-home culture driving demand for t-shirts across the world

The global t-shirts market is rising significantly, expected to expand at CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



The rapid penetration of e-tailing in the fashion space had created a positive impact on the fashion industry in general. The t-shirt category, especially custom-print and designed, has exhibited a higher acceptance for e-tailing. In addition, the lockdown restrictions and rising work from home culture have resulted in more people spending time at home as opposed to going to their workplaces or other social clubs.

Thereby, an increasing number of consumers prefer to wear simple clothing items such as t-shirts that offer a higher degree of convenience and comfort. This is stimulating demand for casual apparel especially t-shirts. T-shirts are specifically targeted towards the young population segment.



Durability of cotton to spur the segment growth

Cotton is one of the most widely used materials for manufacturing T-shirts across the world. Cotton goes through a long process from the fields to the T-shirts manufacturing facility in order to be sewed into a T-shirt. Over the years, cotton has proved to a very durable and comfortable fabric for clothing in various weather conditions. For instance, cotton can provide insulation from the heat in the summers while offering warmth during the winters. In addition, due to its breathable nature coupled with the ability to absorb the moisture of the body, cotton been a favorable choice of material for different types of clothing. Furthermore, cotton can be easily dyed to achieve the desired color as per the manufacturer's' preference. Thereby, cotton is commonly used in the clothing industry across the world.



High opacity - ability to boost the segment growth

The others segment which includes water-based ink, plastisol, discharge in segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.8% in 2021 in the overall T-shirts market by ink material. The others segment includes plastisol, discharge, and water-based inks.

Because of its high opacity and ability to sit on the screen for long periods of time without drying, plastisol ink is widely used on garments. Other factors such as durability, flexibility, and versatility have also led to the popularity of plastisol ink. Water-based ink is popular because it saturates the fibers of the garment and in essence dyes the garment rather than resting on top of the fibers.



On the contrary, sublimation inks are used on polyester, poly-Lycra, acetate rayon, and acrylics and require post-treatment heat. It produces brilliant color and good light fastness when applied to polyester and polyester-coated substrates. These links are found extensive application in sportswear and are also used in heat transferring images onto pre-coated ceramics, plastic, and metals. Applying heat to the printed image with a press, whether through transfer paper or directly, fixes these vivid inks into the polyester substrate allowing the item to be washed time and time again. Moreover, sublimation inks offer good image printing and are also waterproof.



