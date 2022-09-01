New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317508/?utm_source=GNW



The global central nervous system therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in prevalence of central nervous system disorders and advancements in therapeutics and diagnostics of central nervous system disorders are driving the demand for the global central nervous system therapeutics market.



Growing diagnosis rates in developed and emerging economies are presenting a large patient pool that requires treatment. Also, the initiatives by the government authorities, healthcare systems, non-profit organizations, and market players to create awareness about neurological disorders are further expected to support the growth of the global central nervous system therapeutics market in the forecast period.



The global central nervous system therapeutics market is segmented into drug class, application, route of administration, end user, distribution channels, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is fragmented into neurovascular diseases, mental health and trauma, neurodegenerative diseases, infectious diseases, cns cancer, and others.



Neurodegenerative diseases are expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The high cost of treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s disease are driving the segment demand.

North America is expected to dominate the global central nervous system therapeutics market during the forecast period.The presence of key market players in the region and the initiatives taken by market players to develop new technologies are infleuncing the market demand.



Also, the rising incidence of mental health conditions and neurological disorders is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period.

The major market players operating in the global central nervous system therapeutics market are Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biogen Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., among others.



