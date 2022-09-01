Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS, ABS) Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace plastics market is expected to grow from $0.67 billion in 2021 to $0.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The aerospace plastics market is expected to grow to $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The aerospace plastics market consists of sales of aerospace plastics by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that provide durability, chemical, and fire resistance required for aircraft parts and interiors. Aerospace plastics are long-lasting and require less maintenance than other materials. These are lightweight, provide the same strength as metals, do not rust, and are easy to fabricate.



The main polymer types in aerospace plastics are PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS, and ABS. PMMA is used as an alternative for glass to manufacture windows and is widely used in the aerospace industry in manufacturing the canopies of aircraft. The various applications include aircraft frames, components, cabin interiors, wings and rotor blades, and others that are used by various end-users such as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, rotary aircraft, and general aviation.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace plastics market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerospace plastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is significantly contributing to the growth of the aerospace plastics market. The aircraft fleet is known as the number of airplanes operated by the respective airline. Increasing fleet size requires new aircraft parts to be installed and the replacement of the old parts, thereby promoting the growth of aerospace plastics used in the manufacturing of aircraft parts.

For instance, according to Boeing, a US-based aerospace company's commercial market outlook for 2021-2040, the global commercial fleet will exceed 49,000 airplanes by 2040. Therefore, the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is driving the aerospace plastics market.



Product innovations are shaping the aerospace plastics market. The major players in the market are developing innovative products in the aerospace plastics market to lead the market. For instance, in September 2020, Hexcel, a US-based composite materials and structures company launched HexPEKK EM, a new polymer-based composite for 3D printing of aerospace parts. It is an electrically-conductive carbon fiber composite integrated with EM properties such as electromagnetic shielding, static electricity management, and radiation absorption for advanced aircraft applications.



In March 2021, Composites One, a US-based composite materials and technical solutions company acquired the process materials business from Solvay for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Composites One will add manufacturing and sales capabilities at international locations including USA, UK, Italy, and France in specialized materials. This acquired business is rebranded as Aerovac. Solvay is a Belgium-based company that operates in thermoplastic materials for aerospace.



The countries covered in the aerospace plastics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the aerospace plastics market are

SABIC

BASF SE

Solvay

DuPont

Victrex Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Drake Plastics

PACO Plastics & Engineering Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Rochling

3P Performance Plastics Products

Grafix Plastics

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc.

Tech-Tool Plastics

Hexcel Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Plastics Market Characteristics



3. Aerospace Plastics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Aerospace Plastics



5. Aerospace Plastics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aerospace Plastics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aerospace Plastics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Aerospace Plastics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aerospace Plastics Market, Segmentation By Polymer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

6.2. Global Aerospace Plastics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Aircraft Frame

Components

Cabin Interiors

Wings And Rotor Blades

Other Applications

6.3. Global Aerospace Plastics Market, Segmentation By End-use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Rotary Aircrafts

General Aviation

7. Aerospace Plastics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aerospace Plastics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aerospace Plastics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oionjg