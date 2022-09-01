Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2022.



2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (September 6-9, 2022)

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/

Location: Boston, MA

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference (September 6-8, 2022)

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Only one-on-one meetings

Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (September 12-14, 2022)

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Only one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit (September 29-30, 2022)

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Only one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed’s management, please contact your event representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102