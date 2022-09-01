New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market By Aircraft Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317506/?utm_source=GNW



The global aircraft evacuation slide market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Evacuation slides are a type of inflatable slides that are installed in aircraft to carry civil as well as military personnel.



They are designed to immediately evacuate the passengers from the aircraft in case of emergencies.Aircraft authorities promote the installation of the aircraft evacuation slide to enable quick and safe evacuation of onboard passengers.



In modern aircraft, aircraft evacuation slides are automatic and open by themselves, which saves a lot of time and life of passengers.Factors such as the booming travel & tourism industry and the introduction of commercial flights drive the demand for the global aircraft evacuation slide market.



The increasing air passenger traffic and growing disposable income of middle-class families is boosting the growth of the aircraft industry. However, aircraft manufacturing takes a lot of time and investments, which may restrain the growth of the global aircraft evacuation slide market in the next five years.

The global aircraft evacuation slide market is segmented into aircraft type, demand category, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on aircraft type, the market is fragmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business aircraft.



Wide-body aircraft is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.They have the highest passenger capacity than other aircraft and have space to move around the flight.



It also boasts more overhead bin space and has higher profit margins and efficiency for the airliner. On the basis of regional analysis, Europe & CIS region are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the booming travel & tourism industry and increasing demand for commercial aircraft in the region.

SAFRAN SA, Tulmar Safety Systems Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, EAM Worldwide, and Trelleborg AB are the major market players operating in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aircraft evacuation slide market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global aircraft evacuation slide market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global aircraft evacuation slide market based on aircraft type, demand category, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aircraft evacuation slide market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global aircraft evacuation slide market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Aircraft evacuation slide manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to aircraft evacuation slide

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aircraft evacuation slide market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow-body Aircraft

o Wide-Body Aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

o Business Aircraft

• Aircraft evacuation slide Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aircraft evacuation slide market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

