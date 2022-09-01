New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two-Rider Bicycle Market By Propulsion, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competion, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317500/?utm_source=GNW



The global two-rider bicycle market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The surge in demand for cycling for recreational, leisure, and physical activities and the emergence of two-rider bicycle services are the primary factors driving the demand for the global two-rider bicycle market.



Bicycles are preferred as a practical form of exercise to maintain a healthy life free from obesity and other diseases.The demand for effective ways to rent or hail bicycles and the advancement of technology will both contribute to the growth of the global two-rider bicycle industry over the next five years.



High-end investments by the market players in research and development activities and the shift of the market players to alternate bicycle selling platforms are expected to influence the market demand.Dock less bicycle sharing programs have recently become more and more popular.



Users can utilize the technology to find nearby bicycles and electronically unlock them. Dock less bicycle-sharing programs, which were first introduced in Europe, are extremely well-liked by young people looking for exciting ways to exercise, especially in Asian countries like India and China.

The global two-rider bicycle market is segmented into propulsion, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on propulsion, the market is differentiated between conventional and electric.



The conventional segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the next five years.Low repair and maintenance costs of conventional bicycles are driving the segment demand compared to electric propulsion bicycles.



Moreover, while the bicycle has been a convenient mode of transport, bicycling has emerged as a leading sporting and leisure activity, especially among women, in the past few decades.

The major market players operating in the global two-rider bicycle market are Cycling Sports Group, Inc., Co-Motion Cycles., da Vinci Tandem, Kinethic Bikes, Privacyverklaring Accell Nederland BV (KOGA), Santana Cycles, Hase Spezialräder (Hase Bikes), Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Ritchey International SAGL, Seven Cycles, Inc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global two-rider bicycle market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global two-rider bicycle market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global two-rider bicycle market based on propulsion, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global two-rider bicycle market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global two-rider bicycle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global two-rider bicycle market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global two-rider bicycle market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global two-rider bicycle market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global two-rider bicycle market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global two-rider bicycle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Propulsion:

o Conventional

o Electric

• Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Application:

o Mountaineering

o Recreational

o Conveyance

• Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

o Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-rider bicycle market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

