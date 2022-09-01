Insights on the Dental Veneers Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca and Ultradent Products Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Veneers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-Use (Dental Clinics and Hospitals), By Product Type (Porcelain, Composite and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Veneers Market size is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Dental veneers can be defined as thin and tooth-like shells that are installed on the front surface of a patient's teeth in order to enhance their appearance. A veneer is a long-lasting improvement applied to teeth to cover flaws like stains or chips. Veneers are little pieces of composite or porcelain resin that are cemented to the front of teeth with dental cement.



They are permanently attached to the teeth and frequently constructed from ceramic or resin composite materials. A variety of cosmetic damage, such as chipped, cracked, discolored, or smaller-than-average teeth, can be treated with veneers. When a tooth is cracked or chipped, some people may only need one veneer, but many people need five to eight veneers to get a uniform, symmetrical smile. The top eight front teeth receive veneers the most frequently.



Dental veneers are well known for enhancing and improving a tooth's shape, appearance, and entire structure along with its aesthetics. Dental veneers, which are described as ultra-thin shells, hide flaws, like tooth chipping, decay, discoloration, or misaligned teeth. They are constructed of porcelain or composite material and are specifically shaped and colored to blend in.



Dental veneers, often known as porcelain veneers, are one of the most recent advancements in cosmetic dentistry. This thin covering is applied to the front teeth, hiding any and all dental flaws, including worn enamel, small cosmetic problems, teeth whitening, minor positional changes, etc. Dental veneers can correct flaws and abnormalities on one or more teeth. Veneers may also strengthen the teeth of the patient along with improving appearance. Dental veneers can certainly resolve most, if not all, of the cosmetic dental problems of a person, regardless of what produces unsightly teeth.



Dental veneers need extensive preparatory work and are often composed of porcelain or composite resin. However, no-prep veneers are also available and use a different application method. When placing traditional dental veneers, the tooth structure must normally be ground down, sometimes even past the enamel. This enables accurate installation and is an irreversible procedure that frequently necessitates local anesthesia.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic caused a halt in dental services. All of these factors significantly impeded the growth of the dental veneers market during the pandemic. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak might drive the usage of digital intraoral scanners rather than traditional impressions and might boost the demand for CAD/CAM and 3D printing technology. As a result, there can be an increase in the demand for more efficient and affordable digital dentistry tools, which could help the industry side of dentistry. Hence, the growth of the market is estimated to surge and the market is anticipated to recover from the impact of the pandemic in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors

Requires Lesser Enamel Removal And Ordinary Care

Dental veneers are superior to other sorts of surgeries in part because the patient is expected to not have to give up any of their natural teeth in order to acquire veneers. For them to adhere to the front of the teeth, only a small piece of the enamel needs to be removed. And that is a significant advantage because teeth are more prone to sensitivity or decay once the enamel has been removed. In contrast, since crowns and bridges completely enclose one or more teeth, acquiring them requires sacrificing a lot more of a patient's natural teeth.



Offers Enhanced And Natural Appearance

It is common to undergo a process called bonding to fix minor flaws in teeth, such as gaps, chips, or cracks. This entails repairing the damaged area and regaining a pristine appearance by painting a tooth-colored resin over it. However, dental veneers can function in the same way and endure far longer than the bonding procedure. Since porcelain veneers are made of a more durable substance than resin, they is expected to not need to be touched up or adjusted over time. Veneers are produced specifically for each patient, so they will exactly suit the natural teeth. A dentist takes an impression of the teeth to be used by a dental lab to build custom dental veneers.



Market Restraining Factors

Risk Of Discoloration And Misaligned Placement

The color of a dental veneer can be impacted by a variety of factors, including the color it is being bonded with and the material utilized to do so. To ensure that a patient's veneers complement the teeth around them, a dentist must carefully consider each of these criteria. They must also make sure that the margins of the veneers do not turn discolored. If there is moisture existing during sealing, discoloration may occur. When veneers are not positioned correctly, this can lead to tooth decay in addition to veneers chipping at their edges.

