United Kingdom LED Lighting Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Major Companies Launching New Products to Stay Competitive

LED light offer numerous advantages such as longer life span, lower heat levels, and are highly intense and bright in nature, which are factors significantly contributing to surge in the demand for LED lights in United Kingdom.

Growing demand for lighting from commercial and residential spaces for proper lighting to provide better working and living condition is generating the need for energy efficient lights thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the LED lighting market in the country. LED lights are highly energy efficient in nature and the transition towards LED lighting can save huge expenses which in turn is expected to influence the growth of the market.

Government initiatives to promote green revolution by adoption of emission free and energy efficient systems in United Kingdom is leading to high demand for installation of LED lights as LED lights are environment friendly and durable in nature.

Also, the implementation of energy efficient regulations is aiding in minimizing the sales of incandescent lighting and halogen lighting. Market players are investing huge amounts to upgrade the existing technology infrastructure by widening the spectrum and improve the LED light output and quality.



The indoor lighting segment is expected to account for major market shar in the forecast period. Ongoing infrastructural activities along with upcoming construction projects require the installation of energy efficient LED lighting. High demand for in door lighting in United Kingdom and surge in expenditure capacity of consumers is driving the growth of this segment.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United Kingdom LED lighting market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom LED lighting market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast United Kingdom LED lighting market based on type, application, installation type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom LED lighting market.

To identify drivers and challenges for United Kingdom LED lighting market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United Kingdom LED lighting market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United Kingdom LED lighting market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom LED lighting market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom LED lighting market.

Philips Lighting UK

General Electric Company

Bamford Lighting

EGLO UK

Liteplan Limited

Dextra Lighting Ltd

Signify Commercial UK Ltd

FW Thorpe plc

Thorn Lighting Ltd

Crompton Lamps Limited

Maclean Electrical Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Trends & Developments

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Import-Export Analysis

Economic Profile

Voice of Customer

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Type:

LED Bulbs & Lamps

Batten Lights

Downlights

Others

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Application:

Outdoor Lighting

Indoor Lighting

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Wholesale/Retail

United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Rest of United Kingdom

