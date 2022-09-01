New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317481/?utm_source=GNW



Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing popularity of four-wheeler vehicles and stringent safety regulations imposed by the leading authorities are driving the demand for Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market.



The presence of major market players and their manufacturing facilities are anticipated to boost regional car sales and production.The demand for four-wheeled vehicles is driven by the rising urbanization and shift in customer preference toward private ownership.



Some of the biggest producers of automobile pretensioners in the Asia-Pacific region are India, Japan, China, and South Korea.Automotive market participants are investing heavily in R&D projects to modernize the current infrastructure and create novel ways to improve passenger safety.



The implementation of stricter road safety regulations and the increased focus of the top authorities on the development of road infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market is segmented into vehicle type, type, seat type, demand category, company, and country.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car, LCV, and M&HCV.



Passenger cars are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The shift in preference of consumers to drive by using their private vehicles and the growing disposable income of the middle-class are driving the demand for passenger cars in the region.



Market players are introducing passenger cars equipped with seatbelt pretensioner to provide comfort while driving an automobile. The increased sales and production of passenger cars are expected to boost the growth of Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioner market are DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Borg Warner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Special Devices, Inc., Joyson Safety Systems, Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd, and Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market based on vehicle type, type, seat type, demand category, company and country.

• To identify the dominant country or segment in the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.

Click here to download the sample

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market, By Type:

o Retractor Pretensioner

o Buckle Pretensioner

• Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market, By Seat Type:

o Front

o Rear

• Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Asia-Pacific Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Philippines

o Singapore



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific automotive seatbelt pretensioners market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________