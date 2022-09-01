Skye Bioscience Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Announces Stockholder Meeting Date

San Diego, California, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“Skye” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, announces that it has filed its definitive proxy statement related to its special meeting to be held online on September 30, 2022.

Stockholders as of August 29th, 2022, will receive a definitive proxy statement, voting card, and voting instructions by mail or email. The definitive proxy statement includes all pertinent information related to, among other matters, the proposed business combination between Skye and Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”). Skye’s special meeting will take place via live audio webcast at https://web.viewproxy.com/skye/2022 on September 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific time).

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. After you receive the proxy and voting materials, please review them carefully and do promptly vote your shares. You will have the ability to vote in advance of the meeting after you receive your proxy materials. Whether or not you expect to attend the Skye meeting virtually, please submit your vote as soon as possible.

“We are grateful for the support of Emerald’s leadership and greatly appreciate that Emerald shareholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination between our two companies,” said Punit Dhillon, CEO and Chair. “We now look forward to completing the Skye stockholder voting process. Completing this transaction would provide us with valuable resources to execute our business plan. The votes of all stockholders, small and large, do count. We invite and strongly encourage you to take the time to support your Company with your positive vote, as per the recommendation of Skye’s Board of Directors.”

The definitive proxy statement can be viewed at https://ir.skyebioscience.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary cannabinoid derivatives to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead program, SBI-100 OE, is focused on developing a treatment for glaucoma, the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.

