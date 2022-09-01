Brady Corporation Reports Record EPS in its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Announces its Fiscal 2023 EPS Guidance

Sales for the quarter increased 5.8 percent. Organic sales increased 9.0 percent.



Gross profit margin increased to 50.4 percent in the fourth quarter of F’22 compared to 48.2 percent in the fourth quarter of F’21.

Diluted EPS increased 52.8 percent to an all-time high of $0.81 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.53 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 16.0 percent to an all-time record high of $0.87 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.75 in the same quarter of the prior year.

During the quarter and year ended July 31, 2022, we returned $35.5 million and $155.2 million, respectively, to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Diluted EPS guidance for the year ending July 31, 2023 was announced at a range of $3.13 to $3.43 on a GAAP basis, and a range of $3.30 to $3.60 on a non-GAAP basis. This GAAP EPS guidance range is an increase of 7.9 percent to 18.3 percent compared to GAAP EPS of $2.90 for the year ended July 31, 2022.



MILWAUKEE, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 increased 5.8 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 9.0 percent, an increase of 2.5 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 5.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 were $324.0 million compared to $306.1 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 9.6 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 5.7 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 10.8 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 3.3 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 29.7 percent to $54.0 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, compared to $41.6 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $3.7 million, was $57.7 million, an increase of 19.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, which was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related charges of $3.7 million and amortization expense of $3.0 million, was $48.4 million.

Net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 was $41.1 million compared to $28.0 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.81 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.53 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 was $43.9 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 was $0.87. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $39.3 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $0.75.

Year Ended July 31, 2022 Financial Results:

Sales for the year ended July 31, 2022 increased 13.7 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 9.4 percent, an increase of 6.9 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 2.6 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the year ended July 31, 2022 were $1.30 billion compared to $1.14 billion in the same period last year. By segment, sales increased 20.1 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 4.0 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 12.8 percent in Identification Solutions and flat organic sales in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 12.3 percent to $192.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2022, compared to $171.0 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $208.8 million, an increase of 14.8 percent compared to the same period of last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2022 was adjusted for non-recurring charges primarily to streamline the cost structure of our Workplace Safety business of $1.8 million and amortization expense of $15.0 million. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the prior year ended July 31, 2021, which was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related charges of $3.7 million and amortization expense of $7.1 million, was $181.8 million.

Net income for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $150.0 million compared to $129.7 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $2.90 for the year ended July 31, 2022, compared to $2.47 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $162.7 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $3.15. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2021 was $144.0 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2021 was $2.75.

Commentary:

“This quarter, we generated an all-time record high EPS, capping off Brady’s best earnings year ever. For the full year ended July 31, 2022, we earned GAAP EPS of $2.90, which was a 17.4 percent increase over the previous year, which was also a record,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “Our Identification Solutions segment is performing very well, with strong organic sales growth and a robust pipeline of new products, including products that position us well to help our customers become more efficient, thus taking advantage of the global trend towards increased factory automation. In our Workplace Safety segment, the actions we took to simplify our product offering, to streamline our cost structure, and to improve our price competitiveness resulted in another strong quarter. Segment profit increased by more than 65 percent in our Workplace Safety segment this quarter. While we recognize that macro-economic challenges are clouding the global economic outlook, we are entering fiscal 2023 with positive momentum, a highly-engaged workforce, and a strong balance sheet, which we believe position us for future success.”

“Not only did we have total revenue growth of 13.7 percent and record EPS this year, we also used our strong balance sheet and cash generation to return funds to our shareholders in the form of share buybacks and increasing dividends. This year, we repurchased a total of 2.3 million shares for $109.2 million and we returned another $45.9 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Even after returning more than $155 million to our shareholders this year, we were still in a net cash position of $19 million at July 31, 2022. We believe that we are well-positioned for the future, as we have built up inventory levels to ensure a steady supply of products to our customers and we have a solid balance sheet, which provides opportunities to drive shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2023 Guidance:

Brady expects GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $3.13 to $3.43, which would be an increase of 7.9 percent to 18.3 percent over the GAAP earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting Common Share of $2.90 for the year ended July 31, 2022.

Brady also expects Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* to range from $3.30 to $3.60 for the year ending July 31, 2023, which would be an increase of 4.8 percent to 14.3 percent over Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* of $3.15 for the year ended July 31, 2022. Excluded from this Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance is expected amortization expense equating to $0.17 per share for the year ending July 31, 2023.

Included in our fiscal 2023 guidance are a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent and depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $32 million to $34 million. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $32 million, which is inclusive of facility construction costs of approximately $10 million. Our fiscal 2023 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2022 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2022, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2022 sales were approximately $1.30 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2022.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:

Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887

Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 323,981 $ 306,130 $ 1,302,062 $ 1,144,698 Cost of goods sold 160,805 158,481 670,510 583,252 Gross margin 163,176 147,649 631,552 561,446 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,753 13,167 58,548 44,551 Selling, general and administrative 94,507 93,680 379,992 349,768 Total operating expenses 110,260 106,847 438,540 394,319 Operating income 52,916 40,802 193,012 167,127 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,587 961 244 4,333 Interest expense (513 ) (149 ) (1,276 ) (437 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 53,990 41,614 191,980 171,023 Income tax expense 12,926 8,593 42,001 35,610 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 41,064 33,021 149,979 135,413 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — (4,994 ) — (5,754 ) Net income $ 41,064 $ 28,027 $ 149,979 $ 129,659 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 2.92 $ 2.49 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.53 $ 2.90 $ 2.47 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 2.91 $ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.53 $ 2.89 $ 2.46 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,185 52,065 51,321 52,039 Diluted 50,437 52,611 51,651 52,409







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,069 $ 147,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,355 and $7,306, respectively 183,233 170,579 Inventories 190,023 136,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,743 11,083 Total current assets 498,068 465,104 Property, plant and equipment—net 139,511 121,741 Goodwill 586,832 614,137 Other intangible assets 74,028 92,334 Deferred income taxes 15,881 16,343 Operating lease assets 31,293 41,880 Other assets 21,719 26,217 Total $ 1,367,332 $ 1,377,756 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,116 $ 82,152 Accrued compensation and benefits 76,764 81,173 Taxes, other than income taxes 12,539 13,054 Accrued income taxes 8,294 3,915 Current operating lease liabilities 15,003 17,667 Other current liabilities 61,458 59,623 Total current liabilities 255,174 257,584 Long-term debt 95,000 38,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,143 28,347 Other liabilities 86,717 90,797 Total liabilities 456,034 414,728 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding

46,370,708 and 48,528,245 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 345,266 339,125 Retained earnings 892,417 788,369 Treasury stock—4,890,779 and 2,733,242 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (217,856 ) (109,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109,077 ) (55,953 ) Total stockholders’ equity 911,298 963,028 Total $ 1,367,332 $ 1,377,756







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Year ended July 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 149,979 $ 129,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,182 25,483 Stock-based compensation expense 10,504 10,098 Deferred income taxes (1,645 ) (8,965 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — 5,754 Other 1,197 (831 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions): Accounts receivable (25,330 ) (12,614 ) Inventories (62,907 ) 7,298 Prepaid expenses and other assets 807 (4,498 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,826 58,283 Income taxes 4,836 (4,002 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 118,449 205,665 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43,138 ) (27,189 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (243,983 ) Other 67 2,580 Net cash used in investing activities (43,071 ) (268,592 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (45,931 ) (45,746 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,082 1,765 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (5,127 ) (2,783 ) Purchase of treasury stock (109,229 ) (3,593 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 243,716 101,957 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (186,716 ) (63,957 ) Other 116 33 Net cash used in financing activities (102,089 ) (12,324 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,555 ) 4,943 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (33,266 ) (70,308 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,335 217,643 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 114,069 $ 147,335







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 253,156 $ 231,024 $ 1,010,883 $ 841,508 Workplace Safety 70,825 75,106 291,179 303,190 Total $ 323,981 $ 306,130 $ 1,302,062 $ 1,144,698 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 10.8 % 24.5 % 12.8 % 3.7 % Acquisition 3.3 % 6.9 % 9.4 % 1.5 % Currency (4.5 )% 3.6 % (2.1 )% 2.0 % Total 9.6 % 35.0 % 20.1 % 7.2 % Workplace Safety Organic 3.3 % (12.7 )% 0.0 % (3.8 )% Currency (9.0 )% 5.9 % (4.0 )% 6.0 % Total (5.7 )% (6.8 )% (4.0 )% 2.2 % Total Company Organic 9.0 % 12.6 % 9.4 % 1.6 % Acquisition 2.5 % 4.7 % 6.9 % 1.1 % Currency (5.7 )% 4.3 % (2.6 )% 3.2 % Total 5.8 % 21.6 % 13.7 % 5.9 % SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 50,218 $ 42,420 $ 197,125 $ 169,238 Workplace Safety 9,323 5,647 23,240 22,754 Total $ 59,541 $ 48,067 $ 220,365 $ 191,992 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 19.8 % 18.4 % 19.5 % 20.1 % Workplace Safety 13.2 % 7.5 % 8.0 % 7.5 % Total 18.4 % 15.7 % 16.9 % 16.8 % Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total segment profit $ 59,541 $ 48,067 $ 220,365 $ 191,992 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,625 ) (7,265 ) (27,353 ) (24,865 ) Investment and other income 1,587 961 244 4,333 Interest expense (513 ) (149 ) (1,276 ) (437 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 53,990 $ 41,614 $ 191,980 $ 171,023





