Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global sprinkler irrigation system market is projected to register a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing adoption of modern agriculture practices and the rise in concerns regarding water wastage through conveyance water channels and loss of fertilizers are driving the demand for the global sprinkler irrigation system market.

Sprinkler irrigation systems use nozzles attached to a piped system to apply water for the irrigation of non-agricultural fields such as gardens, lawns, and other such areas.Compared to conventional irrigation canal systems, sprinkler systems have many advantages.



The sprinkler nozzle shoots pumped water in the air, which fractures the water droplets into smaller portions and extends the reach of the water.Depending on the settings of the nozzle and the pressure of the water supply, the sprinkler typically operates in a radial pattern, irrigating areas of a particular diameter.



The sprinkler systems are easily applicable to tree, field, or row crops, with the exception of fragile crops like cabbage, as they have large leaves which could be destroyed by heavy water flow.

The global sprinkler irrigation system market is segmented into type, field size, mobility, spray pattern, application, crop type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is divided into agricultural and non-agricultural.



Due to the greater demands for agricultural lands, agricultural lands may use sprinkler irrigation systems. Increased food crop production to ensure food safety for the expanding global population and favorable government policies supporting the growth of the agricultural industry are further expected to contribute to the market growth.

The major market players operating in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market are Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Hunter Industries, Mahindra EPC Ltd., Alkhorayef Group, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Antelco Pty Ltd., Irritec S.p.A.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global sprinkler irrigation systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global sprinkler irrigation systems market based on type, field size, mobility, spray pattern, application, crop type, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global sprinkler irrigation systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Type:

o Central Pivot

o Lateral Move

o Solid Set

o Others

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Field Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Mobility:

o Stationary

o Towable

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Spray Pattern:

o Rotating Head

o Perforated Pipe

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Application:

o Agricultural

o Non-Agricultural

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Pulses & Oilseeds

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Olericulture

o Cotton & Others

• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Israel

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sprinkler irrigation systems market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

