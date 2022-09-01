Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Worth USD 29,734.56 Million by 2028 at 11.9% CAGR Global Analysis by Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Suction-Based, Plasma Energy-Based)

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology {Laser-Based [Alexandrite, Diode, ND:YAG, CO2, ER:YAG, PDL, and Others], Light-Based [IPL and LED], Electromagnetic Energy-Based [Infrared-Based, Radiofrequency-Based, Non-Laser, and Others (1570nm, 1540nm, and 1927nm)], Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Suction-Based, and Plasma Energy-Based}, Application (Facial Skin Resurfacing, Photorejuvenation, Hair Removal, Fat Reduction and Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, Feminine Rejuvenation, Tattoos and Pigmentation, Acne and Acne Scars, Vascular Lesions, and Others), and End User (Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Spas, and Home Use)”, the global aesthetic medical devices market size was valued at USD 13,536.51 million in 2021 and is likely to be valued at USD 29,734.56 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 13,536.51 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 29,734.56 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 324 No. Tables 201 No. of Charts & Figures 106 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Aesthetic Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Alma Lasers; Merz Pharma; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Lumenis Be Ltd.; Venus Concept; Candela Corporation; Cutera Inc.; Fotona; InMode; and Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the global aesthetic medical devices market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2021, CUTERA, INC., launched the next generation of truSculpt flex, a rapid treatment mode built on Cutera's proprietary Multi-Directional Stimulation. It offers the same toning, firming, and strengthening results in a fraction of the treatment time.

In September 2021, InMode Ltd. launched the EvolveX platform with Transform technology. EvolveX is a hands-free, zero downtime full-body transforming solution equipped with clinically proven technologies to remodel skin, treat fat, and sculpt muscles. The versatility of EvolveX multi-modalities allows physicians to focus on individual patient needs and produce consistent transformative results.

In April 2021, Alma Lasers unveiled the new Alma PrimeX platform during a worldwide LIVE launch event. Alma PrimeX, the stand-out performer in its category, achieved unparalleled results in circumference reduction and skin tightening in the abdomen, waist, thighs, and buttocks areas.

In January 2021, Candela introduced the availability of the Frax Pro system. The FDA-cleared, non-ablative fractional device is the first platform featuring dual-depth skin resurfacing with Frax 1550 and the novel Frax 1940 applicators. The two modalities target different skin layers, stimulating new collagen growth and revealing smoother, more brilliant skin.

In 2021, North America dominated the aesthetic medical devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market's growth in the country is defined by various factors, such as the rise in the development of non-invasive and minimally invasive medical aesthetic devices and the exponential rise in aesthetic procedures. The number of aesthetic procedures in the US increased significantly over the last 10 years. Also, the development of technology increased the number of minimally and non-invasive procedures. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), in 2008, there were 10.2 million treatments performed in the US. Among these, nearly 80% of the procedures were performed with minimally invasive procedures.

Furthermore, the North American aesthetic medical devices market is due to factors such as rising aesthetic procedures and growing development of non-invasive aesthetic devices. In Canada, the market's growth is expected due to factors such as rising strategic investments by international players, increasing the number of aesthetic clinics, and growing numbers of medical device players.

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures:

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes waste reduction in healthcare delivery as an important aspect of strengthening health systems. Technological advancements led to the development of surgical approaches that minimize waste and achieve better results with the available resources. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are among the approaches that result in low waste generation and reduced medical expenses; moreover, these surgeries ensure low absenteeism at the workplace, which has a net positive effect on the productivity of an economy. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 15.6 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US in 2020. The use of these surgeries rose sharply by 131% during 2020–2000 in the US, and they now account for ~86% of aesthetic interventions in the country. Minimal invasiveness results in faster recovery, lesser scarring, limited stress, and better patient satisfaction.

The modern concept of natural and harmonious rejuvenation is based on a comprehensive, three-dimensional, multi-layered approach that combines several active ingredients and techniques in surgical procedures such as skin relaxation, volume enlargement, repositioning, reshaping, surface renewal, and skin tightening, depending on the specific patient needs. Since the appearance of the skin is considered an important factor in wellbeing and health, the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide is increasing steadily. Further, nonsurgical procedures include facial injections and cryolipolysis, among others. These short procedures help correct facial lines, wrinkles, cellulite reduction, and unwanted fat reduction with minimal side effects. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) defines a nonsurgical cosmetic procedure as an effective and safe procedure for those who are willing to undergo subtle enhancement and surgical result enhancement with lower recovery periods; these procedures often do not require extensive training, unlike surgical procedures that are associated with greater risks. As per ISAPS estimations, the number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures increased by 44% in 2021 compared to 2020. With the proliferation of the medical aesthetics industry, competition is also inevitably increasing. It is a heterogeneous industry as the competition is not only among beauty clinics specializing in surgical cosmetic procedures, but other beauty service providers such as salons also compete with them.

In the past 20 years, minimally invasive procedures have undergone continuous innovations. In 2020, doctors performed 13.2 million minimally invasive procedures in the US. Thus, the surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures is driving the aesthetics medical market growth.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on technology, the aesthetic medical devices market is segmented into laser-based, light-based, electromagnetic energy-based, ultrasound-based, cryolipolysis, suction-based, and plasma energy-based. The laser-based segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the electromagnetic energy-based segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the aesthetic medical devices market is segmented into facial skin resurfacing, photorejuvenation, hair removal, fat reduction and body conturing, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, feminine rejuvenation, tattoos and pigmentation, acne and acne scars, vascular lesions, and others. The acne and acne scars segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The feminine rejuvenation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the aesthetic medical devices market is segmented into dermatology and cosmetic, clinics, hospitals and clinics, medical spas, and home use. The dermatology and cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to patients or health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the aesthetic medical devices market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for dermatological devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of aesthetic medical devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to dermatological procedures.













