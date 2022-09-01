New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pesticide Formulation Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317467/?utm_source=GNW



The global pesticide formulation market is projected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The booming agriculture industry and the need to enhance the productivity of agriculture fields are driving the demand for the global pesticide formulation market.



The chemically active and inert components of pesticide formulations work together to either kill or stop pests from invading crop fields.These chemical substances operate as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer, and they repel any pests or pest-related activities.



When a pesticide is developed, it indicates that its functions have been enhanced. It also means that its storage, handling by farmers and other users, safety, application, and effectiveness against a larger variety of pests have all been improved.

The varied formulations of pesticides have unique characteristics, such as differences in the solubility of the active component, their capacity to control pests, and their handling and transportation convenience.Products with chemical infusions adversely affect both the environment and the crop plant itself.



Safety protocols and precautionary statements on the labels of the pesticide formulations’ containers are provided such that wildlife and other non-target species can be protected. Launching organic-based chemical formulations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global pesticide formulation market is segmented into formulation type, product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on formulation type, the market is differentiated between liquid & dry formulations.



Liquid pesticide formulations are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.They require minimum effort as they can be directly sprayed or sprinkled onto the agricultural fields.



Also, they are widely available in the market, which makes it possible for customers to invest in the purchase of liquid pesticide formulations easily.

The major market players operating in the global pesticide formulation market are Bayer CropScience LLC, The Syngenta Group, BASF SE, UPL Limited, Rallis India Limited, ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd, FMC Corporation, PI Industries Ltd., Corteva, Inc., Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global pesticide formulation market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global pesticide formulation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global pesticide formulation market based on formulation type, product type, component, type, application, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global pesticide formulation market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global pesticide formulation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global pesticide formulation market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global pesticide formulation market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global pesticide formulation market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global pesticide formulation market using a bottom approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global pesticide formulation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type:

o Liquid

Emulsion

Solutions

Suspension

Others

o Dry

Dust

Granules

Pellets

Wettable Powders

Others

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Product Type:

o Concentrated Formulations

o Ready to Use Formulations

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Component:

o Active Ingredient

o Solvent

o Adjuvant

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Type:

o Herbicide

o Insecticide

o Fungicide

o Others

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Application:

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Ornamental Crops

o Others

• Pesticide Formulations Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global pesticide formulation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

