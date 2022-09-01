New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gibberellins Market - Competition Forecast & opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317466/?utm_source=GNW



The global gibberellins market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growth in global population and rising concerns about food security are increasing the demand for higher-yielding crops.



The demand for quality fruits and vegetables is growing worldwide due to an increase in health-consciousness and disposable income of consumers, hence increasing the demand for gibberellins.

Gibberellins are plant hormones that control a variety of developmental processes, including stem lengthening, germination, dormancy, flowering, floral development, and senescence of the leaf and fruit.The hormone plays a role in various elements of germination as well as the natural process of breaking dormancy.



Gibberellins have additional functions that include regulating cell elongation, promoting extension growth, delaying aging, and accelerating the pace at which plants produce fruit.

The global gibberellins market is segmented into product type, form, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is fragmented into malting of barley, sugarcane yield, fruit production, seed production, and others.



Fruit production is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.It is used on a commercial scale for a wide variety of fruits for stimulation & reduction of fruit set, enhancing fruit size & quality, breakage of dormancy, and increasing lateral branching.



On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global gibberellins market in the next five years due to the agriculture industry’s early adoption of advanced technologies and equipment. The high adoption rate of new products and production of vegetables & fruits, and barley malt in the region further contribute to the market growth.

The major market players operating in the global gibberellins market are Valent U.S.A. Corporation, Nufarm Ltd., Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Fine Americas, Inc., Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co., Ltd., SePRO Corporation, Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.



