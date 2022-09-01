Global Digital TV Industry Research Subscription: Gain Access to 25+ Reports

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates. Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.
25+ reports each year with 400 clients since 2011 with more and more clients taking annual subscriptions that include all of the reports - with attractive discounts offered.
Why choose this subscription?
- Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions
- Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT
- 30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data
- Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.
- Competitive and reasonable prices
- Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback
Each country report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving market analysis of the key players.
- Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.
- Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Digital TV Research report schedule for 2022
- Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- SVOD Forecasts Update (based on December 2021 results): February
- Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- North America Pay TV Forecasts: February
- North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April
- Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April
- Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May
- Global Pay TV Forecasts: May
- Global AVOD Forecasts: May
- Global SVOD Forecasts (based on March 2022 results): June
- Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August
- North America SVOD Forecasts: August
- Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September
- Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- SVOD Forecasts Update (based on June 2022 results): September
- Pay TV Forecasts Update: December
- SVOD Forecasts: Update(based on September 2022 results): December
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Bosnia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- CAR
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Rep.
- Denmark
- Dominican Rep.
- DR Congo
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eq Guinea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Rep Congo
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
