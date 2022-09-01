TILT Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Gary Santo will be speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Sept. 13-14, 2022.



Santo will be joined by Jennifer Fisher of Goodwin, Khadijah Tribble of Curaleaf, and Jill Scher of Marcum LLP on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10:50 CDST on the Industry Stage to discuss, “Giving Back: The Opportunity in Responsibility.” Additionally, TILT will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

TILT is a finalist for two Benzinga Cannabis Awards: Best Cannabis Partnership for its work with the Shinnecock Indian Nation and Best Use of Capital. Winners will be announced during the conference.

To learn more about TILT, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.co