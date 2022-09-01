FourKites Launches New Customer Community Programs to Fuel Innovation and Collaboration Across the World’s Largest Network of Supply Chain Professionals

CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites ® today announced three new programs designed specifically to help companies improve their supply chain performance and accelerate time to value with real-time visibility technology. The community-focused programs, which are free to all FourKites customers and carriers and will impact tens of thousands of users worldwide, focus on three areas:



Connect & Collaborate: Over 100 groups and dedicated discussions, focused on various supply chain management topics and vertical industry-specific issues, where customers can ask questions, share best practices and network with other supply chain leaders.





Over 100 groups and dedicated discussions, focused on various supply chain management topics and vertical industry-specific issues, where customers can ask questions, share best practices and network with other supply chain leaders. Learn & Grow: Includes a new FourKites Academy, which offers training and tools on a variety of topics, from "How to run a Carrier Management Program" to "How to Drive Change within your Organization”, and Tip of the Week posts in Community forums to help users maximize the value of particular features in the FourKites platform.





Includes a new FourKites Academy, which offers training and tools on a variety of topics, from "How to run a Carrier Management Program" to "How to Drive Change within your Organization”, and Tip of the Week posts in Community forums to help users maximize the value of particular features in the FourKites platform. Innovate & Explore: “Show Me How” sessions with live demos and best practices from FourKites product experts and customer super-users, giving them the ability to suggest and vote on new platform features.

“The Show Me How sessions are a great opportunity to maximize our value with the FourKites platform,” said Lauren LaMere, Logistics Analyst, Global Supply Chain at Ecolab. “I get to learn from and share feedback directly with the FourKites product team and other users. These sessions give us the tools to quickly scale FourKites within our organization and drive results faster than ever.”

These latest enhancements come on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of its new user interface features , which make FourKites the first solution to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility — across all modes, appointment scheduling and warehouse yard management — in a single platform. Together, these announcements reinforce FourKites’ commitment to creating the most comprehensive and easy-to-use end-to-end supply chain visibility platform, while continuing to drive innovation and engagement alongside its thriving customer base.

FourKites’ leading community of global shippers, brokers and 3PLs have long been active contributors and co-innovators in FourKites’ solutions and product roadmap. FourKites’ Innovation Partner program was designed to accelerate customer-driven innovation and shape the future of digital supply chains. The program is currently made up of over 60 customers, including Andersen Corporation, Canfor, Cardinal Health, Ecolab, Henkel, Kimberly-Clark and Smithfield, among others.

FourKites’ Community has grown by nearly 40% in the past year. In addition, 90% of FourKites customers are active contributors to the company’s IdeaExchange , where they can propose new features and product enhancements that directly address their most pressing supply chain issues. To date, the program has generated nearly 200 platform capabilities, including newer breakthroughs such as configurable ETAs and proactive detention alerts, both of which help customers manage detention fees in a more proactive, cost-efficient manner.

"Our innovation programs empower our users to take full advantage of FourKites’ powerful platform across the enterprise,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “I look forward to welcoming this incredibly creative and collaborative community to our annual Visibility conference in Chicago in just a few short weeks, where we will continue to work together to define the future of digital supply chains."

Visibility 2022 will see 700 supply chain executives from world-leading brands unite to share best practices on supply chain automation and how to build resilient supply chains of the future. The event will be held on September 29 at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park.

Praise for FourKites’ Community from Gartner Peer Insights

“The community element of FourKites, particularly with allowing their customers to provide real-time feedback and suggestions for enhancements, is something I have not seen with any other platform/company.” – Senior Account Executive, Manufacturing

“The Knowledge Base within the platform was very helpful for reviewing on my own time schedule." – Transportation Analyst, Food & Beverage

“FourKites takes feedback and product suggestions seriously and provides ample opportunity to engage. Customer Success Managers are willing to help achieve whatever goals you are focused on achieving.” – Transportation Systems Analyst, Manufacturing

“The team takes customer feedback and quickly [takes] actions against the most requested features/functionality as voted on by their user community. It is also easy to get support and answers when there are questions or issues.” – Transportation Senior Manager, Food & Beverage

