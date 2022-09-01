KemPharm to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 12-14, 2022, in New York, New York. In addition, management will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.



Registered investors will be able to view the pre-recorded presentation by Dr. Mickle highlighting KemPharm’s business and recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones. The presentation can be viewed on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 12, 2022, and will be available under the “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of KemPharm’s website at http://www.kempharm.com.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases. KemPharm has a diverse product portfolio, combining a clinical-stage development pipeline with NDA-stage and commercial assets. The pipeline includes arimoclomol, an orally-delivered, first-in-class investigational product candidate for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), and KP1077, which the Company is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder, and narcolepsy. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients age six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Early access programs are made available by KemPharm, Inc. and its affiliates, and are subject to the Company’s Early Access Program (EAP) policy as published on its website at www.kempharm.com. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the discretion of the treating physician.

