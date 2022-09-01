nChain Appoints Olga Fernandez as CLO to Manage Compliance and Expand IP Portfolio

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nChain AG ("nChain") announce Olga Fernandez has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. Olga will supervise areas such as compliance, risk management and the intellectual property portfolio, reporting to CEO Hakan Yuksel.

With a legal career spanning over 15 years, Olga is a qualified lawyer with multinational experience in commercial, IT and corporate law. Prior to joining nChain, she held various roles at SAP and other international software companies and founded a boutique legal and management consulting services firm which she also directed, providing general counsel services to enterprise software, blockchain and fintech clients. She holds a Master of Laws from Lund University in Sweden.

"I am delighted to become nChain's CLO at this time. nChain is pushing the boundaries of innovation in blockchain, with new inventions and technology, and a strong legal framework is a key part of enabling that growth," Olga remarked.

"Olga arrives at an ideal time for nChain, and she will help strengthen our compliance, risk mitigation and intellectual property activities, helping to manage our portfolio of 450 patent families. This new strategic c-level appointment is vital to securing the next chapter of our success; her experience in large-scale M&A as well as local litigation will be important as we work to deliver solutions for new customers in new markets," said Chief Executive Officer Hakan Yuksel.

Regulatory compliance is critical for global adoption of blockchain technology, and Olga will be managing a team of expert in-house lawyers to support nChain's go-to-market commercial strategy.

