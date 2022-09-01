New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Drone Market By Technology, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317462/?utm_source=GNW



The global anti-drone market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in terrorism activities worldwide and the increased use of drones for commercial and military purposes are driving the demand for the global anti-drone market.

Terrorist organizations are actively using drones to breach the security of their enemy nations which is dangerous to the lives of citizens.Leading authorities of different countries are investing in advancing their existing flight and increasing the number of devices used for surveillance and monitoring activities.



Also, the technological advancements in drone technology and the development of compact drones are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.They are developing anti-drone technologies that can detect micro and mini unmanned aerial vehicle from long ranges.



Market players are introducing novel drones and are continuously working to change with technology to stay ahead in the market.



The global anti-drone market is segmented into technology, type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on technology, the market is divided into electronic systems, laser systems, and kinetic systems.



Electronic systems are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Infrared sensor systems, RF jammers, radar, electro-optical systems, and GNSS jammers are examples of electronic equipment employed in anti-drone operations.



Global demand for this product category is being driven by an increase in public and private sector investments in developing electronic anti-drone systems.

Based on type, the market is divided into ground-based, handheld, and UAV-based.The ground-based segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period.



Ground-based anti-drone systems are widely accessible, and their manufacturers are constantly advancing existing technology to meet current market demands.Ground-based anti-drone systems have effective, long-range monitoring and detection capabilities which fuels their market demand.

The major market players operating in the global anti-drone market are Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Leonardo S.p.A, SRC, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Liteye Systems, Inc.



