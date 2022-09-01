Correction to the XHTML file required by ESEF reporting standard regarding Innofactor Plc’s Financial Statement published on March 10, 2022

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on September 1, 2022, at 14:55 Finnish time

On March 10, 2022, Innofactor published its Financial Statement in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). The notes to the Financial Statement, the parent company’s Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors, which were not included in the original file, have now been added with XBRL tags.

The updated XHTML file is available on www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports.

Espoo, September 1, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

