Global Smart Home Automation Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application, By Technology (Wireless, Cellular and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Home Automation Market size is expected to reach $187.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Any collection of gadgets, systems, or appliances that are connected to a single network and may operate independently and from a distance are referred to smart home automation. A connected home is a more general term for a home's technology when it functions as one system. As an illustration, the home's thermostat, lighting, audio speakers, security cameras, TVs, locks, appliances, and more are all interconnected into a single system that can be managed from a smartphone or via a mobile touch screen device.



Users can access high-tech functionality and elegance that was not previously feasible owing to smart home automation. The potential for consumers' smart home automation to improve quality of life is expected to grow as technological advancement continues. The term home automation describes the automatic as well as electronic management of functions, activities, and equipment in a home. It means users can simply control the appliances and features in the house online to increase convenience, improve security, and even reduce household expenses.



A network of communication, hardware and electronic interfaces called home automation connects commonplace devices to one another over the Internet. Whether the user is at home or away, they can control any gadget through either a smartphone or a tablet because they all have sensors and are Wi-Fi connected. It allows users to manage a lot of functions, including turning on the lights, locking a door, or even managing the temperature of their home.



Moreover, convenience is a major consideration in the context of smart home automation. A huge advance in technology and home management is being able to keep everything connected through a single interface. Essentially, all a user needs to do to access innumerable features and devices across the smart home is to learn the operation and the utilization of a single app on any smartphone or tablet. Smart home automation technology has a very low learning curve, which allows users of every age group to access this technology. This is making it significantly popular all over the world.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to an uncertain supply chain, the production of products and gadgets for home automation initially decreased significantly due to the unavailability of input products or raw materials. Additionally, the proportion of spending on smart devices declined as a result of the economic crisis. The restrictions on staying at home to minimize the diffusion of the infection, however, drove up internet demand steadily. As a result, there is now more demand for smart TVs, voice-activated streaming sticks, smart set-top boxes, and other gadgets. The demand for effective home energy-saving smart devices to track energy usage and lower utility costs has increased as a result of the economic crisis during the pandemic.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions.



Market Growth Factors:

Enhanced Safety And Security Of The House

Smart homes are capable of completing sophisticated tasks, such as automatically illuminating evacuation routes in the event of a fire alarm in addition to basic tasks, like closing curtains. Security cameras, utility meters, and thermostats are just a few examples of household appliances that now have connectivity as a high-end novelty. The trend of connectedness is anticipated to spread over the coming years to the point where it practically permeates every appliance and piece of equipment in a home. But one of the major benefits of employing a smart home automation system is that it allows the user to remotely monitor their entire house.



Integration Of Plc Technology Into Smart Homes

Data is transmitted across electrical power lines in a process known as power line communication. The use of the same lines to transmit data and transmit 110V/240V, and 50Hz/60Hz signals avoids the need for separate networks for power and data. As a result, there is more flexibility and a reduction in installation and retrofitting expenses. The adoption of smart home goods that can operate at the touch of a button is being fueled by the quick spread of gadgets and smartphones as well as technological breakthroughs in power line technology.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Compatibility Challenges And Interoperability Issues

The market for smart homes is incredibly fragmented. Many players are now creating various systems using various technologies. Devices built by the same manufacturer or vendor are simple to integrate and connect, but linking systems created by various manufacturers or vendors is complex and challenging and can also lead to unreliable services, limited functionality, and incompatibility problems. Compatibility problems with different devices pose a hindrance to the development of this sector. End users, therefore, frequently install devices that can only be managed through the manufacturer's app.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.4 Top Winning Strategies

3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2018, Apr - 2022, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Component

4.1 Global Hardware Market by Region

4.2 Global Software Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Application

5.1 Global Entertainment Market by Region

5.2 Global Lighting Market by Region

5.3 Global Security Market by Region

5.4 Global HVAC & Energy Management Market by Region

5.5 Global Smart Kitchen Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Technology

6.1 Global Wireless Market by Region

6.2 Global Cellular Market by Region

6.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 ABB Group

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Siemens AG

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Schneider Electric SE

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Johnson Controls International PLC

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7 Legrand S.A.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.10. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw2748