Solid Power to Present at Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”) (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its participation in the upcoming Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference to be held September 7-9, 2022. Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting. Mr. Campbell and Kevin Paprzycki, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in small group meetings as part of the conference.



Solid Power’s presentation at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. ET on Friday, September 9, 2022. A live webcast link of the presentation can be accessed via the link provided below or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

Live webcast link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/sopo/2040402

A replay of the presentation will be available after the completion of the presentation on the Solid Power Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Solid Power Contact Information

For Investors:

Kevin Paprzycki

Chief Financial Officer

1 (800) 799-7380

investors@solidpowerbattery.com

For Media:

Will McKenna

Marketing Communications Director

(720) 598-2877

press@solidpowerbattery.com

Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power