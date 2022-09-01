mophie expands lineup of compact hi-speed GaN wall chargers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced an expanded lineup of wall chargers made with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The mophie speedport 20W, 30W, 45W, 67W, and 120W wall chargers use GaN chipsets to increase charging efficiency and speed to deliver a lot of power in a compact cube that fits easily in a bag or pocket. GaN produces less heat compared to traditional silicone-based chargers. Each speedport charger is also designed to be more environmentally friendly by incorporating up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics to help keep waste away from our landfills and oceans1.



The mophie speedport lineup features the following:

speedport 20 ($ 24.95 ) – The speedport 20 delivers up to 20W of fast charging power to your portable device and can charge an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 30 minutes 2 .

“Thanks to GaN technology, our speedport lineup of wall chargers is smaller and significantly faster than most non-GaN chargers, making them lightweight and compact,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG.

Availability:

The mophie speedport 20W, 30W, 45W, and 67W are available today on ZAGG.com. The speedport 120W will be available in the coming weeks. Each charger includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty7.

1Source: LG Chem

2Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 13 using the speedport 20 and an Apple USB-C Lightning cable versus a 5W in-the-box charger. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

3Based on a 60-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 13 using the speedport 30 and an Apple USB-C Lightning cable versus a 5W in-the-box charger. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

445W maximum shared output. One device: up to 45W; Multiple devices: 1st device up to 25W, 2nd device up to 20W.

565W maximum shared output. One device: up to 67W; Multiple devices: 1st device up to 45W, 2nd device up to 20W.

6Actual output and charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 5W-100W.

7ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

