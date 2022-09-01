Albireo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer, and Colleen Alabiso, SVP, Corporate Affairs, will host meetings with investors.



Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022

Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat from 10:30 – 11:00 am ET. Ron Cooper and Simon Harford will host meetings with investors.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022

Pamela Stephenson, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat available on September 12 at 7:00 am ET. Pamela Stephenson and Christine Clemson, SVP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, will conduct investor meetings on September 12.



Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Ron Cooper will be presenting from 8:30 – 9:00 am ET. Ron Cooper and Simon Harford will host meetings with investors.



A replay of all webcasts will be available on-demand on the Albireo Investors page ir.albireopharma.com.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and in Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC. Bylvay is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with global Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contacts:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Lance Buckley, 917-439-2241, lbuckley@lippetaylor.com

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578