Cerence Transforms Any Car Into a Smart, Connected Car with Cerence Link

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Link, a new solution that delivers the power of connectivity and AI to both new cars and cars currently on the road. With Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin (CVDT) as its foundation, Cerence Link brings Cerence’s industry-leading, AI-powered technologies together with cloud-based intelligence to enhance drivers’ safety, security, comfort, and convenience. Cerence Link has been adopted by a large, multinational automaker and has begun shipping in India.



Of all passenger cars produced globally, in recent years only half have built-in connectivity. This means that approximately 40 million cars are produced that are not connected and therefore not equipped with the latest safety-, security- and comfort-enhancing innovations. An additional 600 million cars on the road today do not have any level of connectivity.

Cerence Link is a comprehensive software and hardware offering that bridges the technology gap between connected and non-connected cars, working with vehicle systems to capture diagnostics, sensor data, car location and other useful information. It includes a mobile app, which is a critical piece of the experience, providing a rich interface for voice-powered notifications, location-based services, and trip history and insights. Combined, Cerence Link delivers an extensive suite of features and benefits including:

Safety: Driver behavior monitoring, impact detection, car location, and geofencing

Driver behavior monitoring, impact detection, car location, and geofencing Security : Tow alerts and emergency calling

: Tow alerts and emergency calling Peace of mind : Push notifications for events such as warnings for low fuel or battery and remote monitoring of multiple cars

: Push notifications for events such as warnings for low fuel or battery and remote monitoring of multiple cars Convenience: Vehicle status information, trip history, roadside assistance and maintenance reminders

“As modern cars become increasingly connected, the gap between new and old models widens. Drivers who don’t have the latest and greatest built into their cars are left without smart and connected features. We’re bringing new innovations that enhance safety, productivity and comfort on the road and deliver relevant information to drivers and their loved ones,” said Siva Subramanian, SVP, Connected AI & Mobility, Cerence. “With Cerence Link, we bring the newest innovations in vehicle connectivity, data analytics and AI together to enable a safer and more convenient driving and ownership experience for all drivers.”

Beyond the consumer applications, Cerence Link serves a variety of automotive enterprises, including fleet operators of all kinds, telcos, and more who benefit from leveraging vehicle data to better monitor their vehicles, serve their customers, and increase the value of their cars and services.

