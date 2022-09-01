Lysander Funds Announces Listing of Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) and Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (“Canso”) are excited to announce the launch of Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF.



These ETFs are exchange-traded mutual funds each established as a trust under the laws of Ontario that have completed the initial public offering of units and will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF will trade under the symbol “LYCT" and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF will trade under the symbol “LYFR”.

"Lysander is excited to bring the investment expertise of the Canso team to the ETF space by continuing to work closely with advisors across the country," said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander Funds.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF seeks to provide total returns consisting principally of interest income by investing primarily in liquid short term fixed income and floating rate debt securities of Canadian and foreign issuers.

Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF seeks to provide total returns consisting principally of interest income by investing primarily in floating rate and other short term debt securities of Canadian and foreign issuers.

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

