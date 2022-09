Absci to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Absci management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14th at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time (1:05 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including Bionic™ proteins containing nonstandard amino acids, and other novel drug designs that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel.

