Results of VVC Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders' Meeting

The Company's virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM”) took place virtually yesterday with 33 attendees and representation by Proxy of about 73% of the shareholders. At the AGSM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company. In addition, shareholders approved the 2022 Stock Option Plan (the "SOP"), with the disinterested shareholders, being the insiders of the Company, having abstained from voting. The SOP will be submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in order to obtain their acceptance, prior to being implemented and new options being granted.

The formal business session of the AGSM, was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company.

The Formal Business session and the Presentation session of the AGSM were recorded and will be posted on the Company website, as soon as possible.

Appointment of Officers

In a Board Meeting following the AGSM, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

Jim Culver, President and CEO

Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board

Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer

Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "On behalf of Management and the Directors, I wish to thank all our shareholders who supported us loyally throughout the past year, and we look forward to serving you for another year."

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact: Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041 Email: pfernet@vvcexploration.com Email: trevor@vvcexpl.com