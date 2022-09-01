The global polycarbonate diols market is projected to grow from USD 249 Million in 2022 to USD 328 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polycarbonate Diols Market by Form, Molecular Weight , Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828874/?utm_source=GNW



With growing environmental awareness, stringent regulations, and initiatives to support sustainable development, there has been a drastic shift from natural to synthetic leather and solvent-borne to water-borne paints and coatings. Owing to this, the demand for high-performance PU products is witnessing significant growth in the automotive industry which in turn drives the demand for polycarbonate diols.



By Form, Solid Polycarbonate diols anticipated in order to record high ranking CAGR during the forecast period

In general, solid polycarbonate diols lend superior resistance to hydrolysis, oxidation, and wear in polyurethane products compared with polyether and polyester polyols.At low temperatures, solid polycarbonate diols offer optimal efficiency, strength, high thermal stability, and high mechanical properties, among other things.



From the perspective of demand, solid polycarbonate diols are being consumed primarily in synthetic leathers tracked by paints and coatings applications. Thus, growing demand for those applications will prompt the polycarbonate diols market over the projection period.



By Molecular Weight, 1000 G/MOL – below 2,000 G/MOL segments is expected to grow at a sound CAGR projection period in the polycarbonate diols market

In molecular weight, the 1000 g/mol – below 2,000 g/mol segments are estimated to be signed up for healthy demand growth over the projection period.These polyols have comparatively low viscosity as compared to 2,000 g/mol & above.



These polycarbonate diols provide excellent hydrolytic strength against acids, bases, corrosive solvents, and other toxic chemicals, among others.Produced polyurethane retains considerable strength and mechanical characteristics because which it is primarily used in synthetic leather applications.



The rising demand for synthetic leather in the auto industry will be driving growth across this segment.



Asia Pacific predicted fastest-growing region in polycarbonate diols market

APAC is to be the world’s largest and fastest-growing market during the projection period.Growing demand for synthetic leather and paints & coatings in China and other countries with encouraging government policy will lead to the annual growth of the polycarbonate diols market in the APAC region.



Rising environmental consciousness and strict regulation are supporting the growth of eco-friendly chemicals markets.

The companies profiled in this market research report include are UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Covestro Ag (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Perstorp Group (Sweden), Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd. (China), among others.



