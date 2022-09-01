The Worldwide Ransomware Protection Industry is Expected to Reach $46.7 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ransomware Protection Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ransomware Protection Market size is expected to reach $46.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



One type of cryptovirology malware called ransomware threatens to permanently unlock or prevent access to victim data if a ransom is not paid. More sophisticated malware employs a technique called cryptoviral extortion that encrypts victims' files and renders them inaccessible while demanding ransom payments to unlock the device.

This method is not difficult for an expert to reverse. To identify and limit payment, ransomware protection is necessary. This is expected to safeguard and protect the data in addition to the systems. Typically, ransomware attacks are using a Trojan that the customer may download or open whenever an email attachment comes and is disguised as a legal file.



Several ransomware attacks have been made throughout the years on computer systems of both small and major businesses. Unchecked PDF downloads from untrusted and unconfirmed communications usually result in the ransomware infection of computers or PCs. The ransomware protection offers security against ransomware assaults, which lock up data until a ransom is paid. It serves as a defence against assault and a guide for the quick and dependable return to normal activities.



Additionally, it offers preventative measures like access controls, security, and client authentication to safeguard data against attack. It also makes regular monitoring of anomalies possible for early attack identification, which lessens the impact of the attack. Moreover, it streamlined the procedures that could lessen the workload involved in identifying and countering threats. Because fewer tools and dashboards require to be regularly monitored, the security team may save resources and time. The market expands as a result of these developments.



Anti-malware software is in high demand and expected to rise during the forecasted period since ransomware protection is a crucial component for both impacted and threatened customers. The preferred and frequently employed method of thwarting such cyber assaults is a threat intelligence service. There is an increased need for a cyber-threat solution among enterprises. The majority of businesses heavily rely on cyber threat solutions since they are successful and effective at identifying attacks and countering various advanced cyber threats and ransomware threats.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Around the world, businesses have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the lockdown enforced by many governments, it has positively influenced the usage of ransomware protection. Companies are concentrating on cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered solutions, automation, and computer technology since COVID-19 instances have decreased.

A ransomware protection solution is required to conduct contactless activities safely and effectively because to the rise of cyberthreats like ransomware attacks across sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and government. Additionally, as companies quickly transition to digitalization, there is an increased need for powerful endpoint security solutions that offer agile productivity and real-time reporting capabilities.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Pace Of Digitalization Among Enterprises

The rapid pace of digitalization across various nations in the world is one of the core reasons behind the adoption of latest solutions and services. Organizations are embracing digital transformation as a means of facilitating the transition to remote working. Significant security concerns that have surfaced have impacted many. Companies have benefited for years from digital transformation in terms of becoming more flexible, economical, and productive. The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted numerous businesses to embrace remote working practices on a significant scale.



Growing Phishing Attacks And Rising Cases Of Security Breaches

There is a constant rise in the case of various security breaches and data leaks around the world. Many businesses among different verticals have gone through any kind of phishing attack in their journey. They have an impact on security systems since numerous offline surveillance systems cause loss. Average IT outages are one thing, but massive data loss is quite another. Protection against ransomware eliminates the possibility of a protracted business closure, lowers the likelihood that an attack is expected to be successful, and minimizes the window for recovery for organizations.



Market Restraining Factors

Dearth Of Strong It Infrastructure And Low Awareness Among Security Professionals

There is a dearth of awareness among security professionals about the benefits of ransomware protection services and solutions. The amount of data gathered for security services has rapidly expanded as systems become more dispersed, flexible, and heterogeneous. Separating essential data has become a challenge for any IT firm as the amount of data generated from various infrastructure components increases. Along with that, security professionals are not well-versed with ransomware protection software and solutions, which is expected to impact the opportunities of key market players.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, May - 2022, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Vertical

4.1 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

4.2 Global BFSI Market by Region

4.3 Global Government & Defense Market by Region

4.4 Global Retail Market by Region

4.5 Global Education Market by Region

4.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Vertical Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Component

5.1 Global Solution Market by Region

5.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Organization Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Application

8.1 Global Endpoint Protection Market by Region

8.2 Global Network Protection Market by Region

8.3 Global Database Protection Market by Region

8.4 Global Web Protection Market by Region

8.5 Global Email Protection Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Ransomware Protection Market by Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6l6hp