Urbanimmersive Launches a Franchise Program

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSV-V UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is proud to announce the launch of a franchise program for its 3D photography solutions.



This franchise program fits with the Company's accelerated growth plan announced in June 2021 aimed at expanding the Company's activities more quickly and increasing the adoption of its technological solutions for all photographers. This program therefore complements the strategy of acquiring well-established real estate photography agencies in selected territories in North America with the goal of integrating Company’s SaaS products to 2D/3D photography services offered, and which has already resulted in the acquisition of not less than 8 real estate photography agencies over the last 15 months (corporate franchises) and which should continue in the future, in addition to the sale of franchises, given the successful integration of those businesses acquired so far.

The franchise program is particularly aimed at full-time photographers working alone or with a small team and who wish to 1) differentiate themselves by offering to their clients innovative value-added 3D technological solutions while having access to a state-of-the-art photography management platform ('ERP'), including online ordering and instant appointment booking, as well as additional internal services offered ‘à la carte’ for the creation of floor plans and photo edition and 2) obtaining support for administration, customer service, marketing and sales, so that photographers can devote all their time to what they do best and where their interests, which is photography. Urbanimmersive offers many tools that franchisees will benefit from including the photography including the ERP platform, a route optimization system, a fully-automated payroll system, single property websites, 3D tours, 2D and 3D floor plans and 3D photography equipment offered at low cost.

“The full range of 3D solutions that Urbanimmersive can afford to offer photographers is unmatched. Additionally, the valuable experience gained in running real estate photography agencies and the accountability and governance requirements of being a public company make Urbanimmersive an ideal franchisor. In addition, numerous studies and discussions with our photographer clients in the past confirm that the main challenges facing photographers are their productivity, profitability and work-life balance, which the franchise program perfectly addresses,” said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

Urbanimmersive's extensive network of customers in North America using its 3D technology solutions or having acquired 3D photography equipment should provide quick and direct access to a pool of photographers likely to become franchisees, many of whom have already showed interest. This newly launched complementary franchise program is managed with an experienced in-house team which should make it possible to both secure the Company's existing clientele, strengthen its brand image and increase its revenues, without any required investment nor financing need. For more information on the franchise program: https://www.urbanimmersive.com/urbanimmersive_franchises_network?lang=eng.

