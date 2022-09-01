Automotive Electric Water Pump Market to Reach US$ 7.74 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Various stakeholders operating in the automotive electric water pump market are geared toward unveiling and adopting new automobile cooling systems for battery management. Rise in production of electric vehicles is propelling the demand for next-gen automotive electric water pumps, thereby generating value-grab opportunities for industry players. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2022 to 2031.



Product innovations is a key marketing strategy for automotive electric water pump manufacturers. Automobile cooling systems integrated with smart sensors of note has enabled them to reap revenue gains in recent years. Adoption of autonomous vehicles especially among urban population in developed and developing economies will considerably shape the future of automotive electric water pump market.

Growing ownership of premium vehicles particularly SUVs among millennials and Gen Z, reinforced by the trend of smart transportation, will generate incremental avenues for firms in the automotive electric water pump market. The commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles has enriched market demand for automotive electric water pump.

Key Findings of Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Study

Need for Automobile Cooling Systems for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Underpins Enormous Prospects : Need for improving the fuel efficiency in vehicles has steadily enriched the outlook of automotive electric water pump market. Rise in number of passenger vehicles over the decades in several developing countries has spurred profitable avenues for market players. 12V electric water pumps have been widely adopted for passenger vehicles, the study on the automotive electric water pump market found. Furthermore, rise in application of electric water pumps in battery cooling systems generating has created massive revenue streams.





Automotive Electric Water Pump Market: Key Drivers

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is a key driver for the automotive electric water pump market. Growing purchasing power of consumers in developing regions has spurred the demand for battery-operated vehicles, thereby translating into substantial lucrative avenues for providers of automobile cooling solutions.





Increasing trend of incorporating cutting-edge sensor technology for engine cooling systems for their premium offerings is propelling the prospects of automotive electric water pump market. These sensors are instrumental in improving the driving experience.





Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a key share of the automotive electric water pump market in terms of volumes. Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in emerging economies has steered the revenue streams for players in the regional market. Moreover, the commercialization of electric vehicles across the region has unlocked incredible avenues for market players to tap into in recent years.

Europe has also emerged as a lucrative market in automotive electric water pump market. Rise in adoption of products in passenger vehicles has generated massive revenue streams among solution providers globally.

Automotive Electric Water Pump Market: Key Players

Few large players currently account for a majority of shares of automotive electric water pump market. They have consolidated their positions by continuously launching innovative products, expanding their product portfolio, and engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the key players in automotive electric water pump market are Davies Craig, Continental AG, Gates Corporation, Carter Fuel Systems, LLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Johnson Electric, Valeo SA, Magna International Inc., Hitachi Inc., Schaeffler AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Segmentation

By Voltage Type 12V 24V

By Application Battery Engine Turbocharger Others

By Propulsion IC Engine Gasoline Diesel Electric Battery Electric Hybrid / Plug-in Hybrid Electric Fuel-Cell Electric

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUVs Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Trucks Buses and Coaches

By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Automotive Research Reports

