Dairy Snacks Market to Hit US$ 380 Bn by 2032, With Flavored Milk Snacks and Yogurt Leading from the Forefront | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy snacks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 214 Bn in 2022 and it is further projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 380 Bn by 2032.



Rising consumer preference for nutritious snacks across the world is a key factor driving demand for dairy snacks in the market.

As the popularity of plant-based diets continues to grow, dairy snacks are evolving to fit the needs of consumers looking for healthier options. Dairy snacks are no longer just cheese and crackers, they now include a variety of products such as yogurt, kefir, and milk.

One trend in dairy snacks is the increasing popularity of vegan cheese. Vegan cheeses are made without dairy products which makes them a great option for those who want the taste and texture of cheese but don’t want to consume animal products.

Vegan cheeses can be used in recipes or eaten on their own, and they come in a variety of flavors including cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella. Another trend in dairy snacks is the increasing popularity of probiotic-rich foods.

Dairy snacks are not only a delicious way to enjoy a snack, but they also offer some health benefits. These snacks are a good source of protein and calcium, which are important for growth. They can help you meet your daily recommended intake of these nutrients, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals.

Request for a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15514

Increasing demand for healthy snacks and the growing popularity of snacking among millennials are expected to boost the growth of dairy snacks market during the forecast.

The dairy snack market is highly competitive, and brands are constantly innovating new products to appeal to consumers. Some of the most popular dairy snacks include yogurt bars, cheese sticks, and milk-based shakes and smoothies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, the cheese segment accounts for around 45% of the total diary snacks market.

of the total diary snacks market. Based on sales channel, the online sales channel is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2032.

CAGR through 2032. North America and Europe together hold the largest market share of the global dairy snacks market in 2022.

The U.S. diary snacks market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 58.2 Bn in 2022.

in 2022. The dairy snacks market in China is projected to reach US$ 16.05 Bn in 2022.





“Brands of healthy snack products are focusing on incorporating ingredients with nutritional benefits into their products, particularly those that serve a myriad of demographic subgroups. They are promoting alternatives such as vegan, non-dairy and low-fat snacks, which appeal to a far larger audience.,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask from Market Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15514

Who is Winning?

Some of the important players operating in the global dairy snacks market are The Kraft Heinz Co., Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Nestle SA, Sancor Cooperativas Unidas Limited, Arla Foods ambaDairy Farmers of America Inc., Unilever, and Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited.

These leading players are constantly focusing on adopting strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and shift towards online sales channels to increase their sales as well as to expand their global footprint. For instance,

Dannon is debuting a line of Oikos Triple Zero yogurt cups that are made without added sugar, artificial sweeteners or preservatives. The company says the product has 5 grams of net carbs and 15 grams of protein per serving.

André Vultaggio, co-founder of Blue Moon Ice Cream, is launching a line of low-carb, high-fat ice cream under the brand name Snow Monkey. The ice cream is made with organic coconut milk and contains no gluten, soy or dairy. It’s sweetened with monk fruit extract and erythritol.

Califia Farms is releasing a new line of almond milk lattes called Happy Cappuccino. The drinks are dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free.





Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Dairy Snacks market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Type (Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream, Others), By Form (Organic, Conventional), Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15514

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Cultured Wheat Market Growth: Expected to stand at US$ 345.7 Million by the end of 2022, the global cultured wheat market value is anticipated to rise to US$ 625.5 Million by 2032.

Convenience Food Market Size: The global demand for convenience food is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 552.8 Million in 2022, and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 1,086.425 Million by 2032.

Confectionery Ingredients Market Share: The confectionery ingredients are estimated with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 83,276 Mn in 2022, and likely to be secured at US$ 130,743.3 Mn by 2032.

Lager Market Forecast: The global lager market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 370 Bn by the end of 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Cochineal Extract Market Volume: global cochineal extract market size reached around US$ 36,461.2 Mn in 2022 and it is further expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2032, totalling a valuation of US$ 73,736.1 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports