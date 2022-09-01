CI Squared LLC Adds David Lynn as Managing Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CI Squared, LLC, a communications consulting and training firm focused on improving customer engagement, today announced the addition of David Lynn to its leadership team. As one of four Managing Partners, Lynn will help CI Squared expand its relationships with leading businesses who believe that better customer engagement is a critical component of their growth strategy.



“Throughout his career, Dave’s driving purpose has been to help individuals and organizations engage more effectively and authentically to drive the execution of their business strategies,” said John Geraci, founder of CI Squared. “His experience and proven success in guiding teams through organizational change and developing more productive business relationships will be a tremendous asset to our efforts and those of our clients. We’re very excited to add him to our team.”

Lynn brings more than 25 years in people strategy, leadership and professional development to CI Squared, having consulted and coached executives across a variety of businesses at the intersection of culture and strategy. Prior to joining CI Squared, Lynn spent five years as Managing Partner at Ankura Consulting as an Executive Advisor in their Human Capital Practice. His previous experience includes roles as EVP of Strategic Services at LeadFirst Learning Systems, SVP at sales development firm IMPAX Corporation, Consulting Services Leader for Siebel Systems (now Oracle), and VP of Business Development at professional development firm Blessing/White (now GP Strategies).



“CI Squared’s engagement model of authentic communication, better understanding of customer needs, and effective storytelling are extremely well-aligned with where the market is going,” said Lynn. “More complex business value propositions mean a wider variety of customer-facing roles influence critical sales-related interactions with clients. We also have as many as five different generations of people involved in these relationships, with very diverse communication styles. Businesses need a customer engagement model that takes these realities into account and can be adopted and executed across all customer-facing roles. This is the focus of Ci Squared and it’s a great fit for me.”

About CI Squared, LLC

CI Squared helps customer-facing teams transform the way they engage with their customers. The company provides a framework that helps Sales, Service and Support teams continuously improve their ability to understand customers, articulate their company’s value, and forge stronger business relationships. CI Squared’s solutions act as a catalyst to help organizations align more effectively with their customers to improve sales effectiveness, increase win rates, develop stronger relationships, deliver faster time to ROI for customers, improve upsell, cross-sell and renewal rates, and increase customer lifetime value. The model can be applied in any customer situation and its value lasts long after a team works with CI Squared. For more information, visit https://cisquared.net/.