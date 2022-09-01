Proterra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced members of Proterra’s management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, N.Y. on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Cowen’s 15 th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference to be held virtually and webcast on Friday, September 9, 2022.

D.A. Davidson's 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 22, 2022.



Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.



