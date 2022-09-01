Real Good Foods to Host Webcasted Corporate Presentation on September 14th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced that management will host a webcasted corporate presentation to the public on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman will provide an overview of the business model and discuss recent milestone achievements. The webcast will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session for dial-in attendees, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Real Good Foods Webcasted Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13732663

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1568223&tp_key=9b5745961c

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through September 28, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13732663. The webcast replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above.

