Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market to Surpass US$ 4.1 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market:

Key trends in the market include the increasing geriatric population, launches and approvals of novel products, and collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market growth.

For instance, according to the data published by United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2019, the number of persons aged 65 or over in 2019 was 702.9 million worldwide.

Key players operating in the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in January 2018, QT Vascular Ltd., a global company engaged in the design, assembly, and distribution of advanced therapeutic solutions for the minimally invasive treatment of vascular diseases, announced the completion of the US$ 28 million sale of its Chocolate PTA balloon catheter to Medtronic, a medical device company.

Moreover, in September 2018, Nordson Corporation, a company that manufactures dispensing equipment for consumer and industrial adhesives, sealants, and coatings, had acquired Clada Medical Devices, a Galaway, Ireland-based design and development operation company primarily focused on balloons and balloon catheters.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5194

Key Market Takeaways:

The global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, owing to rising research and development activities. For instance, in January 2022, OrbusNeich Medical Co. Ltd. A company which manufactures PCI/PTA balloons, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA Catheter.

Among product type, the normal balloon catheter segment is accounts for the largest market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market include Cook Group, Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENDOCOR GmbH, Cardinal Health, NIPRO, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biomerics, Shockwave Medical Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5194

Market Segmentation:

Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market, By Product Type: Normal Balloon Catheter Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Cutting Balloon Catheter Scoring Balloon Catheter





Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market, By Balloon Material:



Polyolefin copolymer (POC) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)



Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers





Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market, By Region:



North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type (Double Pigtail Stents and Multiloop Stents), by Material Type (Metal Stents and Polymer Stents (Silicone Ureteral Stents, Hybrid Ureteral Stents, and Polyurethane Ureteral Stents)), by Application (Kidney Stones (Ureteroscopy, Lithotripsy, and Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy), Kidney Transplantation, Urinary Incontinence, Tumors, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by Product Type (Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, CATH Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter